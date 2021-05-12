Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Custodian REIT stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.31). 466,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The firm has a market cap of £420.05 million and a P/E ratio of 199.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.04. Custodian REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

