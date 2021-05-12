CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.75 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $32.75 million and $574.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.13 or 0.00320016 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00043044 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010263 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004285 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,519,933 coins and its circulating supply is 136,519,933 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

