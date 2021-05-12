CVD Equipment (CVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVV stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

