CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.