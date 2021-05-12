CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $30,735,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $16,841,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $438.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $212.63 and a 52 week high of $449.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

