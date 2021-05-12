CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

