CWM Advisors LLC Buys 412 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,289. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King boosted their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

