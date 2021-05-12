CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

