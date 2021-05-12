CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WABC. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.