CWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,546. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

