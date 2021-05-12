CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

