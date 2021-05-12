Cwm LLC Buys 336 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

