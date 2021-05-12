Cwm LLC Buys 949 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1,395.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

