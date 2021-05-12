Cwm LLC Invests $125,000 in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

