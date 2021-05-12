Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 105,832 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

