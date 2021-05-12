Cwm LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $357,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

LFMD stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

LifeMD Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

