Cwm LLC Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Cowen raised their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.