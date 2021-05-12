Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 74.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SEA by 26.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 250.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $228.77 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.