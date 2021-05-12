CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $529.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.