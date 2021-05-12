D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom Sells 3,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DHI opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.