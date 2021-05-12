DA Davidson Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $130.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

MTZ opened at $118.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $118.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after buying an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

