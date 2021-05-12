DA Davidson Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $95.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $109.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.