Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $4.81 billion and approximately $880.19 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00087413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.21 or 0.01078530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00114727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061026 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,809,510,643 coins and its circulating supply is 4,809,510,154 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

