Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,440 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Charter Communications by 384.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $685.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $644.15 and its 200 day moving average is $635.23. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $704.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $706.17.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

