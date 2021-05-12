Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.77. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

