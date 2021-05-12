Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Shares of LOW opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

