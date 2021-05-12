Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,379 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,024,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $378.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

