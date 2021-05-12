Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,585 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

