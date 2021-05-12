Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,077 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

