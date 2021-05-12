Danaos Co. (DAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of DAC stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 14,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Danaos has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

