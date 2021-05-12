Daniel G. Pekofske Sells 1,564 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel G. Pekofske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $7.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.34. 988,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,224. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day moving average of $177.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

