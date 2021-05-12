Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $164.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $137.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

