Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,739 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 80,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

