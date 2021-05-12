David Alan West Sells 1,073 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Alan West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, David Alan West sold 11,326 shares of Arrow Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,161,821.08.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $119.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

