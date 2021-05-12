David Loasby Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

David Loasby reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

