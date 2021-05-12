David Loasby Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

David Loasby lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in NIKE were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.89. 44,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,817. The company has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

