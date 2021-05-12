David Loasby Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

David Loasby raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.03. 3,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.