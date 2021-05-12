David Loasby Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

David Loasby cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,452,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,451,000 after acquiring an additional 117,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $485,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.31. 43,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.