DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.88 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $37.88 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00085090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.80 or 0.01028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00110468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062080 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,191,473,539 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

