DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,120 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.18. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,824,607 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

