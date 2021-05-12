DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

