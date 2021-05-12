DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

