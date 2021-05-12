DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,720,550.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 114,595 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,160.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

