DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 28,182 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

