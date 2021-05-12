Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DCTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 15,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.