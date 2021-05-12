Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock.

ROO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.01. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

