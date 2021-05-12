Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DROOF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

