Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

