Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF remained flat at $$51.30 during trading on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

