Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Denny’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Denny’s by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.